Two people were arrested on Sunday at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville after authorities found 18 packages and four bricks of fentanyl hidden inside the gas tank of the vehicle they were occupying, according to a criminal complaint.

Alyssa Marie Maldonado and Aaron Villarreal were charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute over 19 pounds of fentanyl.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Investigations special agents responded to the port of entry regarding a silver Chevrolet Camaro that Maldonado claimed to own, according to the complaint.

During a secondary inspection of their vehicle, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted authorities to the vehicle.

“An x-ray of the vehicle revealed an anomaly within the gas tank of the vehicle,” the complaint said. “CBP removed 22 packages in total from the gas tank of the vehicle, 18 packages contained pills and 4 bricks of a powdery white substance.”

The complaint stated that both the pills and the powder tested positive for fentanyl.

A search of both Maldonado’s and Villarreal’s cellphones revealed multiple photos of a crystalline substance consistent with that of methamphetamine.

The photos showed the same substance being weighed on a scale inside what appeared to be the same Camaro.

In addition, Maldonado’s searches on Apple Maps revealed frequent and recent searches of Border Patrol checkpoints between Houston and Brownsville.

Villarreal’s cellphone also revealed conversations with a contact from Sinaloa, Mexico, labeled as “Viejo.”

“The conversation explained where and when to leave the vehicle and keys to the vehicle after Villarreal arrived in Mexico,” the complaint said.

Both Maldonado and Villarreal declined to speak with authorities.

The two are being held without bond and are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt for their preliminary and detention hearings Thursday afternoon.