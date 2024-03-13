PSJA Memorial High School senior wins big at RGV Livestock Show

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MERCEDES — Experimentation, innovation, perfection.

Those three words easily describe the journey Elian Macias has taken the past nine years to his moment of triumph Wednesday when his lamb won breed champion for the fine wool cross division.

“It feels like everything I have done over the years have helped me,” said Elian, 17, a senior at PSJA Memorial High School.

It was Wednesday afternoon at the 85th annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, and the market lambs moved through the arena as packed bleachers erupted with cheers each time a judge delivered his finding with a ribbon.

The day was filled with numerous competitions, with students presenting their Jr. Red Brangus heifers, their market hogs and poultry to the judges. Christy Cameron, marketing manager for the livestock show, stated that 2,866 students from throughout the Valley and across the state of Texas presented 7,713 entries.

At the judging of the market lambs there was the restlessness and the courage and the excitement of new generations of ag students and FFA members showing the animals with which they’d spent hours the past nine months in preparation for this day.

“I wake up early and I feed him regularly and give him extra supplements for what he’s lacking,” he said.

He has been honing his expertise and his skill like a fine sculptor over many years.

“We did a lot of experimenting, feeding different ways, different ways, learning what works and what doesn’t,” he said.

While Elian has spent the majority of his life in livestock shows, others had just begun their journey in a new venture.

Such young and fresh talent like that of Sarah Kay Garza, 15, and her friend Megan Valdivia, 13, assures the continuation of this grand tradition.

This was Megan’s first year in livestock show, and she stood proudly with her lamb and a blue ribbon for winning first place in the fine wool breed in Class 8.

“I think I did pretty good for my first time,” said Megan.

“She did fantastic!” added her mother Aurora Jones.

When Megan first told her mother she wanted to do livestock show, her mother was surprised. Megan has been a dedicated and successful dancer for many years, and this was quite a new venture for her.

“It’s taught her discipline and responsibility,” said Jones.

Megan was inspired to participate in livestock show by her brother, who has been active in this venture for many years.

But once Megan began working with her lamb she took a new and independent interest in the project.

“We worked him on the treadmill and took her on daily walks,” she said. “I enjoy being with my friends and my teachers and my animals.”

Her friend Sarah was in her second year and did pretty well with her lamb, taking second place in Class 6.

“He did pretty good,” she said. “I could have pushed him a little harder; he would have done better. At the prospect shows he’s been getting first and second place.”

Her mother Gracie Leal was pleased.

“We are extremely proud of her and all her dedication and hard work,” Leal said. “It pays off in the end. I have always taught her to try very hard and not always expect to win.”

Parents and students have spoken many times over the years about the fine foundation livestock shows lay for a solid future. The discipline and the focus and the perseverance learned here will be with them all of their days. In some cases, the livestock shows give them careers.

Elian plans to study agriculture science at Texas A&M University–Kingsville and become either a USDA agent or a teacher.

The Sale of Champions on Saturday will earn him many thousands of dollars to fund that education.

The show continues Thursday with the judging of the open breeding cattle ARB, market lamb showmanship, and judging of open breeding cattle Red Brangus, and a many other activities and events.