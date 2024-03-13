Brownsville man sentenced to 50 years for fatal stabbing

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 32-year-old Brownsville man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a fatal stabbing in 2022 during an auto theft.

Joshua Isaiah Ramirez, who had been headed to trial, instead pleaded guilty to the July 19, 2022 murder of 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez.

He was found with visible stab wounds the next day near North Illinois Avenue, according to a press release.

Ramirez had been facing a capital murder charge.

Gonzalez’s body was found by people taking a morning walk.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office previously said in a news release that it obtained evidence that linked Ramirez and 43-year-old Veronica Marie Posas to the murder.

Court records indicate that prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Posas because Ramirez has been convicted.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said a lot of hard work went into the plea deal.

“These plea deals don’t just happen. They are the result of the extensive and complete trial preparation work put in by the prosecutors,” Saenz said in a statement. “Their hard work, along with the support of the Cameron County District Attorney staff as a whole, goes a long way to ensure justice is secured for victims.”