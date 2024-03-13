Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A dead body discovered on Sunday in rural Alamo has been “tentatively” determined to be a woman who had been reported missing since February, according to a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 1:13 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in rural Alamo regarding a dead body found on the property.

“HCSO Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists arrived at the scene at which time they spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence found at the location,” the release said.

Once investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed the clothing of the dead female, it was “tentatively” determined to be 52-year-old Laura McKeown.

McKeown had been reported missing since Feb. 15 of this year.

Investigators are waiting for fingerprints to return in order to make a positive identification.

Following an autopsy to determine her manner of death, it has been ruled as a homicide.

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to come forward with any information that could help the investigation. Contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114, or if you wish to remain anonymous call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.