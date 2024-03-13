Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Edinburg Municipal Court is offering residents the opportunity to settle any outstanding fines or fees through its annual amnesty program.

Throughout the program, which will run through May 31, residents with a class C misdemeanor such as an outstanding traffic citation or warrant can pay the fine without any additional fees.

To qualify for the amnesty program one must appear in person at the Edinburg Municipal Court, located at 100 E. Freddy Gonzalez. For those who have been charged with failure to appear, those charges will be waived if they come in voluntarily.

To accommodate residents who can not go during regular business hours, the court will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For information about pending traffic citations call, (956) 318-8819 or (956) 289-7797.