Mission man arrested for starving dog tied to short chain for two weeks

A 71-year-old Mission man was arrested Tuesday after a neighbor tipped off police regarding his dog who was tied to a tree “with a chain with very little slack, no food, water or proper shelter,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Roberto Ramos was charged with animal cruelty after police found a brown dog with its rib cage showing.

At about 10:13 a.m. last Friday, Alton police Sergeant Karen Briceno was dispatched to 704 West Main Avenue in reference to animal cruelty.

Briceno made contact with the neighbor who stated Ramos had his dog tied up and hadn’t provided it with any food, water or shelter.

“Sgt. Briceno observed a brown dog with its rib cage showing through, tied to a tree with a chain with very little slack, no food, water and proper shelter,” the affidavit said.

The sergeant made contact with Ramos and asked him how long the dog had been tied to which he said two weeks and added that the chain was short to prevent the dog from running around, according to the affidavit.

Briceno observed the dog to be so malnourished that it began to eat its own feces, so she decided to remove the dog from Ramos’ possession.

Ramos was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond and remains there, according to jail records.