San Benito moving City Hall to the people at Kennedy Park

City Hall’s moving to the people.

For the second time in a month, officials are planning to meet with residents outside City Hall chambers.

As part of the new program “City Hall for All,” officials are planning to meet with residents from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kennedy Park Pavilion.

“We wanted to take City Hall to the residents in their own neighborhoods,” City Manager Fred Sandoval said.

Last month, officials debuted the program at a fire station.

The program’s upcoming meetings are tentatively set for April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.