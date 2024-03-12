Listen when they suggest McAllen’s Wa Gabose

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — I am usually not open to suggestions when it comes to these food reviews (just ask my editors), unless my girlfriend suggests that I take suggestions, in which case I will.

She suggested that we try Wa Gabose, which Ozzy from Azucar y Sal originally mentioned, and I am glad that I decided to listen to my girlfriend who told me to listen to Ozzy.

Wa Gabose is a Korean restaurant located at 1701 Dove Ave., Suite W in McAllen, that has been open for about a year.

We arrived just as they were opening, and the restaurant was already nearly full. Despite that, we were quickly seated at a side table with hanging partitions offering a sliver of privacy.

Our drink orders were taken, and we were granted a few moments to study the menu. The menu items were presented in English and Korean with accompanying pictures next to each dish.

We were immediately drawn to the mandu, or Korean dumplings. I had a little more trouble trying to decide what I wanted for a main course. I was in between choices — Korean ramen or Jjamppong, a ​​Korean-style spicy noodle soup.

The well-dressed waitress came by our table and read our faces as we read the menu. I’m pretty sure she knew we were first-time customers. I asked her to help me break the tie.

“Do you like beef?” she asked. “Yes, I do,” I said with the certainty of AD at the altar. (Yes, you’re missing out if you’re not watching this season of “Love Is Blind.”)

She redirected my attention to the Bulgogi, or thinly sliced ribeye, and the Galbi, or marinated beef short ribs. The BBQ connoisseur in me immediately perked up at the mention of smokey meat.

I told her that I wanted the Galbi. “Good choice,” she said, giving me a thumbs up. My girlfriend, who always knows exactly what she wants because she is smart and perfect in every way, went with the Bibimbap, a rice bowl covered with a variety of ​​sautéed vegetables, thinly sliced beef, and topped with a soft fried egg.

She did not get a thumbs up. But don’t worry, it wasn’t a foreshadow.

As we waited I observed the dining area, whose walls were spattered with pictures of their Korean dishes and photos of the K-pop band BTS, the same way that Mexican restaurants have photos of Pancho Villa and la Virgen de Guadalupe.

Another thing that I noticed was all of the Mexican music playing throughout our entire visit. Songs like “Que Agonia” by Yuridia and “Te Felicito” by Gerardo Coronel pumped through the restaurant’s speakers.

I was completely sold on the restaurant when Bobby Pulido’s “Desvelado” began playing. That’s how I knew that Wa Gabose is the real deal.

Just as I was ready to grito, our waitress brought an array of side dishes to our table that included kimchi, Kongnamul Muchim (seasoned soybean sprouts), Oi Muchim (spicy cucumbers), and other fermented vegetables. She then brought out the mandu, which was served with a small dish of soy sauce for dipping.

The dumplings were fried to a slight and pleasant crisp while maintaining a bit of fluff. The filling was soft and savory, perfectly complemented by the soy sauce.

Soon after, our waitress arrived with my Galbi and my girlfriend’s Bibimbap. The beef short ribs were served on top of a bed of onions, sizzling on a steaming-hot cast iron pan, with a side of white rice. The ribs were tender with a hint of sweetness from the marinade. The Galbi was a kaleidoscope of flavor, with each spoonful creating a new experience as the runny yoke from the egg mixed with the different sauteed vegetables and rice.

My girlfriend and I could not have been happier with the food and the experience. As we paid the bill, I looked once more at the menu. Our waitress approached me and asked, “You’re writing a review?”

“Yes, ma’am,” I said. “Thank you, thank you,” she said, embracing me in a hug.

You’re welcome, you’re welcome, and thank YOU. I’m sure that she meant a Google review, but this will have to suffice.

Wa Gabose is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.