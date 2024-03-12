TxDOT seeking public input on proposal to widen Jackson Road in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — Highway officials are looking for public input on a plan to widen one of the most congested portions of Jackson Road where it traverses underneath Interstate 2 as it bisects Pharr and McAllen.

The proposal involves turning a 3.5-mile stretch of Jackson Road, from Hall Acres Road north to State Highway 495, into a divided highway.

A raised median with dedicated turning lane cutouts would divide the road into three northbound and three southbound lanes. The project would also include pedestrian and bicycle lanes, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to improve traffic flow and enhance safety to support increasing traffic volumes due to growth in the area,” the news release states.

Jackson Road serves as an important traffic artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in Pharr and McAllen — both for motorists heading toward retail developments off of Interstate 2, as well as those looking for an alternate route into town from the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

TxDOT’s expansion plans would require the acquisition of additional rights-of-way, and could potentially displace one residence and one “non-residential” structure, according to the news release.

However, TxDOT will be offering relocation assistance to those who may be displaced by the project.

Before the state agency finalizes any plans, however, it is looking for the public’s input on the project.

To that end, TxDOT will host a public meeting next week where residents can learn more information about the project details, and provide comments.

The meeting will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Kennedy Middle School cafeteria, 600 W. Hall Acres Road, Pharr.

For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual meeting containing a pre-recorded video presentation will be available online by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 18. That meeting may be accessed at https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings.html

The virtual meeting will not be interactive.

Written comments may also be submitted via email at [email protected], or by mail to: TxDOT Pharr District Office, 600 W. Interstate 2, Pharr, TX 78577.

Those wishing to look over the proposed project plans, including how it may potentially impact any wetlands or the floodplain, may do so by visiting TxDOT’s Pharr office between business hours Monday through Friday.