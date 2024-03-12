Harris County man accused of killing child arrested at Brownsville bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Pasadena man wanted for capital murder in Harris County was arrested by Cameron County sheriff’s deputies Monday in Brownsville.

According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to Gateway International Bridge after U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents conducted an identification check and identified a man as 27-year-old Terry Bryan Rivera.

Rivera is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez at an apartment complex in Cloverleaf, about 15 miles east of Houston, on March 4.

“Customs and Border Protection further advised Deputies of several pieces of property belonging to Terry Rivera were recovered at the time of his detention,” the Facebook post read. “Deputies recovered the pieces of property as evidence.”

Deputies transported Rivera to the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and notified the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of his arrest.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Rivera’s mother, 51-year-old Alva Cornejo, was arrested and appeared in court Monday. She was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a felony, for her role in Rivera’s search.