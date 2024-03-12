The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced UTRGV women’s basketball freshman guard Jayda Holiman has been named to the WAC All-Freshman Team on Monday, as voted on by the conference coaches.

“Jayda missed the first semester of the season but had a huge impact on our team this season,” UTRGV head coach Lane Lord said. “Jayda provided us with tons of energy and was dangerous from 3-point range. We are proud of all her hard work this season and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her here at UTRGV.”

Holiman played in 19 games while making nine starts this season after missing the first 10 games of the season due to injury. Holiman ranked third on the team in scoring with 9.1 points per game while making 33 3-pointers on the season. Holiman ranks 11th in the WAC with 1.74 3-pointers made per game while shooting .351 percent from 3-point range.

Holiman scored in double-figures eight times while leading the team in scoring four different times.

Holiman scored a career-high 17 points on two different occasions dropping 17 against California Baptist on a career-high seven made field goals. Holiman then scored 17 points against Seattle U after making a career-high five 3-pointers in a career-high 40 minutes played.