Brownsville police find three badly decomposed bodies; no signs of foul play

Brownsville police on Wednesday morning found the bodies of three people in a high state of decomposition inside an apartment.

In a Facebook post, the agency said police responded to the Conquistador Apartments in the 300 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard at 9:12 a.m. for a welfare concern.

“Upon arrival, Officers detected a strong foul odor coming from inside the apartment. After making entry into the apartment, three (3) individuals were found deceased in a high state of decomposition. All three individuals are believed to be elders,” the post stated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said there were no signs of foul play, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

“The cause of death has yet to be determined, and autopsies will be conducted to ascertain further information,” the post stated.

No other information was immediately released.