Harlingen launches grant program to help businesses buy equipment

Harlingen’s economic arm is helping small businesses buy production equipment, aiming to expand operations and open up more jobs in town.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation is rolling out its new Equip Harlingen program, offering grants of as much as $3,000 to help businesses buy equipment ranging from production machines to refrigerators.

As part of the pilot program, businesses would match 50% of their grants.

“The program was launched to help existing businesses scale their existing operations by providing financial support for new equipment,” Orlando Campos, the EDC’s chief executive officer, said. “This support should assist local businesses increase production and create more jobs in the community.”

This year, city commissioners set aside $50,000 to fund the program, he said.

The new program is aimed at supporting the city’s small businesses, Javier De Leon, president of the EDC’s board of directors, said.

“Harlingen isn’t just a place to start a business — it’s a community that actively supports entrepreneurs,” he said. “Through programs like Equip Harlingen, we’re making it easier than ever for people to choose Harlingen as the premier destination for their business, knowing they have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

The program aims to help the city’s small businesses offset production costs, allowing them to expand.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy, so we want to continue enhancing the business-friendly environment in Harlingen by providing additional support to help local businesses grow,” Campos said.

Officials are counting on the program to help draw more businesses to town.

“Growing local businesses adds to the economic vibrancy of the economy which in turn also helps attract other businesses,” Campos said. “Businesses want to be in locations where they will be appreciated — and where they know support is available.”

Under the program, the EDC is offering grants to businesses in operation for at least a year, helping them buy production equipment.

To help land the program’s grants, businesses are being called to “demonstrate how new equipment will help expand their production,” while money can’t be used to replace existing equipment, officials said.

Equip Harlingen becomes the EDC’s second program offering grants to small businesses.

Last year, the agency launched its Revitalize Harlingen program, offering businesses grants aimed at sprucing up their storefronts.

Under the program, the EDC’s offering grants matching 50% of businesses’ total project costs, for up to $10,000.

As the program enters its second year, officials are boosting its budget from $150,000 to $200,000 while opening up its target area to help more businesses.

So far this year, officials have set aside $93,450 to help businesses fund 11 projects, Campos said.

“We still have more than half a year to go in our fiscal year, so we are confident that we will be able to help more businesses take advantage of the program,” he said.

Last year, the program, which Campos said has “proved to be very successful,” helped 16 businesses revamp their buildings in the area stretching from downtown to F Street.

While the EDC pumped $116,403 into the program, businesses invested $288,327, he said.

“It is important that we have programs such as these in place,” Campos said, referring to the agency’s two grant programs. “As an EDC, we take a holistic approach to our community’s economic development efforts.”

“We are working hard to bring new industries, jobs and investments to the community, but it is also important that we do not neglect existing businesses,” he said. “Existing businesses not only create jobs and add to the local economic vibrancy, but also enhance the quality of life in the community. Programs such as these help ensure that Harlingen remains economically competitive in an ever-growing larger region.”