Rio Grande City man dies after crash with flatbed trailer

The Texas Department of Public safety said a 34-year-old Rio Grande City man died Tuesday after the vehicle he was in rear ended a flatbed trailer.

In a news release, DPS said the crash happened at 2 p.m. near the intersection of FM 755 and Embassy Street in Rio Grande City.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling north on FM 755 when the driver rear ended a flatbed trailer,” the release stated.

The driver was distracted prior to the crash, according to DPS.

The driver’s passenger, Michael Villanueva, died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC pickup was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.