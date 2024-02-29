Mission murder suspect called police on himself

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 54-year-old Mission man accused of a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning called police on himself.

That phone call resulted in an investigation into Juan Jose Polanco, who is accused of fatally stabbing Jose Candelario Moreno Jr.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest said that Polanco called Mission police at 2:43 a.m. to report “that he had possibly killed someone at his residence at 809 Nueces Street in Mission.”

Police went to the location and made contact with Polanco and a witness named Roberto Villarreal, according to the affidavit.

Officers went inside Polanco’s residence and found Moreno face down on the kitchen floor in a puddle of blood. He had a puncture wound to his upper left back and a second wound to his left rib area. Officers found a kitchen knife next to Moreno’s body in the puddle of blood.

Further investigation indicated that Moreno sustained multiple stab wounds.

Villarreal, the witness, told investigators that Polanco showed up to his residence that night. He was “emotional” and “in a panic” and said he stabbed someone, according to the affidavit.

“Mr. Villarreal told Juan Jose Polanco … that he needed to call the police,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Villarreal then loaned the defendant his cellular phone to call the Mission police department.”

Polanco, who consented to an interview, told investigators he didn’t remember how many times he stabbed Moreno during a physical altercation.

Polanco remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.