44,000 early ballots cast in RGV; still behind 2020 turnout

Voter turnout during the 2020 presidential primary’s first nine days of early voting remains ahead of the number of ballots cast thus far this year, according to Hidalgo and Cameron counties’ elections data.

Hidalgo and Cameron County have combined for more than 44,000 ballots cast as of Wednesday.

Hidalgo County accounted for 30,131 of those ballots with Cameron County receiving 14,233.

Both combined had 44,364 ballots in total, which is behind the 2020 turnout during the same time by a margin of 12,485.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo County had 3,069 ballots cast with 2,223 for the Democratic Party and 846 for the Republican Party.

Cameron County received 1,565 ballots with 824 for Democrats and 741 for Republicans.

Compared to the 2020 turnout, both counties are still lagging behind daily and total number of ballots.

On the ninth day of early voting in 2020, Hidalgo County had 897 more ballots cast than in 2024.

Cameron County received 1,830 ballots on the ninth day, which is 265 more than in 2020.