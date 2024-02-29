President Joe Biden lands in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Joe Biden has landed in Brownsville.

This is Biden’s first trip to the Rio Grande Valley as border security and immigration continue to dominate political discourse as Biden runs against former President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit the border in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

In a news advisory, officials said that Biden will meet with Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders to discuss the Senate bipartisan border security agreement.

Biden is joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, along with other elected officials, including Brownsville Mayor John Cowen and Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino.

Biden is also expected to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel.

Biden will receive a briefing on border security operations and an operational briefing while in the Valley.

Following the briefings, Biden will deliver remarks.