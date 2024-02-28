Josh Turner will kick off the 55th annual Fiesta Edinburg on Friday

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

He’s your man.

Grammy-nominated country singer, Josh Turner, will be headlining Friday’s performance along with fellow Grammy nominee Pat Green at Fiesta Edinburg.

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Edinburg and Bert Ogden Fiesta Dealerships is preparing to host the 55th annual Fiesta Edinburg this weekend.

The festivities will kick off Thursday and run until Sunday at the Bert Ogden Arena, located at 4900s I-69C in Edinburg, according to an Edinburg chamber news release.

Turner, the “Your Song” and “Would You Go With Me” singer who’s sold over 6 million records and has amassed around 4 billion streams is expected to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

This year’s Fiesta Edinburg Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and will travel northbound on Closner Boulevard.

The festival, which has seen over 20,000 spectators over the years, will also include family friendly attractions including the Heart of America Carnival, Lucha Libre match and animal and dinosaur exhibits from Contact Animal.

Other headliners include Tejano musicians Jennifer Pena and Siggno who will be performing Saturday at 8 p.m. as part of their Cásate Conmigo tour.

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased online at www.bertogdenarena.com.

For more information about the festival and VIP tables call the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce at (956) 383-4974 or visit edinburg.com/fiesta-edinburg.