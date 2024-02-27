RGV early voting turnout behind 2020 presidential primary

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hidalgo and Cameron counties combined for over 4,500 ballots on the seventh day of early voting to begin its second week for the 2024 primary elections, but remain behind the last presidential primary’s turnout.

Hidalgo County had 3,068 ballots cast Monday with 2,303 for the Democratic Party and 765 for the Republican Party.

And Cameron County saw 1,593 ballots cast Monday with 897 ballots for the Democratic Party and 696 for the GOP.

Both countries combined for 4,661 ballots cast Monday.

In total for the first seven days, Hidalgo County had 24,141 ballots cast with Cameron County having 11,137.

Both counties are behind when compared to the 2020 presidential primary.

In 2020, Hidalgo County saw a total of 31,198 ballots cast in the first seven days, a difference of 7,057 ballots cast in the same time frame as in 2024.

The figures for 2024 are ahead of the 2022 primary, which had 22,339 in the first seven days of early voting.

In Cameron County, the 2020 primary saw a total of 13,473 ballots cast in the first seven days of early voting. 2024 is behind that amount by 2,336 ballots and ahead of the 2020 primary by 717 ballots.