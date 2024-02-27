McAllen police officer arrested in Dallas over domestic dispute

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dallas law enforcement authorities arrested a McAllen police officer on Saturday in a domestic dispute with family, McAllen police said in a new release Tuesday.

Sgt. Ismael Cruz, a 25-year officer at the McAllen Police Department, was off-duty in Dallas with his family during the time of the arrest.

He was charged with assault by contact, a class C misdemeanor family violence charge, according to the release.

McAllen police is investigating the case on its own and have placed Cruz on restricted duty.

The department also ordered Cruz to report his “arrest, charge and disposition” to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in addition to the department.