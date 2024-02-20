STHS Edinburg says 2023 had record-number of baby deliveries

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Looks like the storks were pretty busy last year helping families receive their bundles of joy.

South Texas Health System Edinburg has announced that they had a record number of baby deliveries in 2023 with 154 more compared to 2022.

Since the relaunch of women’s services at STHS in 2014, when there were just 393 births recorded, there has been an increase of 202% in deliveries. In 2022, the hospital helped deliver 1,035 babies and in 2023 they delivered 1,189 babies.

For Lance Ames, chief executive officer for STHS Edinburg & STHS Children’s, the number is a testament to their efforts to improve women’s services in the Rio Grande Valley.

“This record-breaking performance not only reflects our dedication to offering specialized maternity services, a dedicated team and a warm, nurturing environment for expectant mothers and their families, but it also underscores the trust that local physicians and families place in STHS Edinburg for their maternity needs,” Ames said in a news release.

And if Valentine’s Day was any indication, this year may be on track to produce similar numbers after STHS announced three babies delivered on Feb. 14 alone.

Until then, not only has STHS reached a record-breaking number of deliveries but it’s also received the 2023 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award for the fifth year in a row. They were also named a 2023 Five-Star Recipient for C-section delivery, hysterectomy and gynecology procedures.

STHS representatives also highlighted in the release that for the fifth year in a row the hospital is ranked among the top 5% of hospitals for OB/GYN care nationwide in which they are evaluated for gynecologic surgery.

For more information about the Maternity Center at STHS Edinburg, located at 1102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg, visit southtexashealthsystemedinburg.com.