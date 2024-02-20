Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville ISD has posted a special-called board meeting Tuesday to discuss and take possible action on naming a new superintendent.

The meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the BISD board room at 1900 Price Road lists an executive session, followed by two potential courses of action: determining a list of candidates to interview, or naming a lone finalist for the position

Action could be taken on either option, according to the agenda posted on the BISD website.

Brownsville native and BISD graduate Jesus H. Chavez is serving as interim superintendent pending the selection a permanent superintendent. Former superintendent Rene Gutierrez was hired late last year to lead the McAllen Independent School District.