Early voting in Texas for the presidential primary election runs from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, March 1.

Voters in each primary will choose candidates for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and various judicial seats.

Election Day is March 5.

I’m not sure if I registered to vote. How do I check?

You can check your voter registration status through the Texas Secretary of State’s website or your county elections office.

Can I vote in both primaries?

No. Texas has semi-open primaries, meaning you can vote in whichever primary you want and you don’t have to register as a Republican or Democrat. But the “semi” comes from the caveat that you have to vote in the same party’s primary if a race goes to a runoff, which would be May 28.

Can I still vote if I have not registered?

No. Texas required voters to register by Feb. 5 to vote in this election. Unlike Texas, 22 states and Washington, D.C. allow same-day registration, which allows eligible residents to vote and register and cast a ballot at the same time.

What do I need to vote?

Voters will need an acceptable form of ID, including a Texas driver’s license, Texas identification card, state handgun license, U.S. military ID with photograph, U.S. citizenship certification with photograph, or U.S. passport.

When and where do I vote early?

Voters can cast ballots at any early voting location in their county.

Cameron County

>> 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 20 – Friday, Feb. 23 >> 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 >> 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 >> 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

Check here for a full list of locations.

Hidalgo County

>> 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 20 – Saturday, Feb. 24

>> 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25

>> 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

Check here for a full list of locations.

Starr County

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 20-Friday, Feb. 23 >> 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24* >> 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25* >> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1**

*Limited locations

**Main office is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check here for a full list of locations.

Willacy County

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 20-Friday, Feb. 23 >> 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 >> 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 >> 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

Early voting will be at Reber Memorial Library in Raymondville.