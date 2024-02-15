Paranormal Cirque brings monstrous creatures to McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Paranormal Cirque, an innovative horror story combined with a theater, circus and cabaret with a European flare is set for four performances this week starting Thursday at the La Plaza Mall parking lot in McAllen.

Presented by Cirque Italia, the storyline offers a unique experience with live performances in a parallel world surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents.

Some of the arts featured include the wheel of death, mystifying magic and more.

The first performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and the same time Friday. Saturday features two performances at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. The show ends on Sunday with a performance at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Located at 2200 South 10th street in McAllen under the white and black big top tent, it is climate controlled and is a cash only event.

Tickets are available at www.paranomalcirque.com or at (941) 704-8572. The event is age restricted. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show and anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The show has adult language and material.

Tickets range from $15 to $60.