Three babies delivered on Valentine’s Day in RGV

It was certainly a happy Valentine’s Day for several local couples who received more than a box of chocolates on Wednesday.

On a day that’s all about love, three Rio Grande Valley residents welcomed new members to their families, South Texas Health System announced in a news release Thursday.

At around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Vicente Camacho was born weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. Later that day, at 8:46 a.m. Allison Carrasco was born weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. They were only two of three Valentine’s babies born on Cupid’s day.

The third baby, who STHS did not identify, was born at 8:22 a.m.

Staff at the Maternity Center at South Texas Health System Edinburg “went the extra mile” in helping deliver the bundles of joy to their respective families, according to the release.

But this expected of a staff that STHS has praised for their “dedication” and pointed to their accolades.

“Emphasizing the dedication we provide in women’s services, South Texas Health System was recently a 2023 Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery, Hysterectomy and Gynecology Procedures, reflecting the system’s commitment to consistently deliver high-quality women’s healthcare and placing the organization in the upper echelon of hospitals for OB/GYN care nationwide,” STHS stated in the release.

In celebration of the lovey-dovey holiday, the maternity center staff gifted each family a Valentine’s Day onesie.