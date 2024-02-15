Only have a minute? Listen instead

Madelyn Victoria just wants to get people on the dancefloor.

She hopes to accomplish that with her newly released EP, “I Wish I Was a Cowgirl,” which will be celebrated Saturday during a release concert at The Rockin’ Cue in Harlingen.

Victoria’s EP was released on Jan. 4 and features three new songs including “I Wish I Was a Cowgirl,” “Do It All over Again,” and “Texas Forever” — her first batch of new music since 2021.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Victoria said. “Ever since COVID, I think we all hit a pause and kind of had to just regroup everything in our thoughts and the things that a lot of us had went through, especially in the Valley.”

The San Benito native said that she used the time to reevaluate her music and what it means to be a country artist in this day and age. The result of that reassessment are these three new songs.

“This was the first step from that, where I released these three songs that are kind of an acoustic yet feel good, relaxed, dreamy kind of feel that I wanted this mood to be,” Victoria said. “I did write these songs from 2020 on, and recently, you know, 2023 with ‘I Wish I Was a Cowgirl,’ I just finished writing it. It’s really a representation of who I am as far as my music roots go.”

She said that she drew inspiration from the Eagles and George Strait with the new songs, all while adding her own twist with her Rio Grande Valley roots.

Victoria said that her new EP is her way of reintroducing herself through her music. She said that she plans to release nine more songs before the end of the year.

“I want people to really recognize me for my songs,” Victoria said. “I know everyone loves that one song, ‘He Only Loves Me on the Dance Floor,’ and I just want to keep pushing out more like that.”

Saturday’s show will feature other musical acts including Midnight Run and Red Eye Junipers, and Vaquero Cowboy, as well as some local vendors, raffles and giveaways.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. There will be a $5 entrance fee and tables available for reserve. For more information, call (956) 669-0808.

“It’s just kind of like a gathering, a celebration, friends and family getting together, enjoying life and a getaway and enjoying themselves, having a great night,” Victoria said. “It’s just like a great night in Texas kind of thing. What’s better than live country music, a few drinks and dancing, and also good food?”