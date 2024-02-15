Emergency officials investigating natural gas odor in Western Hidalgo County

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County emergency officials are trying to find the cause and location of a natural gas odor in the western part of the county.

Reports of the odor began Wednesday night in the Starr County area.

“The Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management began their investigation and determined it was deriving from the northwest of (the) Alton and La Joya area,” a news release stated Thursday.

Emergency officials think they’ve pinpointed the smell’s location, but are further investigating to confirm the place and cause.

“The safety and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “Our Office of Emergency Management is mitigating the issue and working to resolve it as quickly as possible.”