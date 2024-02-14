Delaware man dies in La Feria crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 66-year-old Delaware man died Tuesday afternoon in a fatal crash in La Feria.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the crash happened at 2:14 p.m. on FM 1847 north of FM510.

Eugene Connor was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on FM 1847 when he tried to overtake a white Dodge Ram pickup occupied by one male driver on its left as it attempted to turn onto Mesquite Bean Drive.

Connor’s motorcycle hit the Dodge and went into a skid.

He was transported to Regional Medical Center in Brownsville where he died.

The owner of the Dodge was not injured.