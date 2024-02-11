Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after responding to a call at 1:52 a.m. Sunday about a man lying on the side of the road near Business 77 and New Combes.

“Responding officers located a male subject in his late 40s with several serious injuries that appeared to have been caused by him being struck by a vehicle,” a news release stated.

The man was already dead when police arrived, the release stated.

Police say he has been identified and his next of kin have been notified.

Authorities did not release the man’s name in the news release.

“The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time,” the release stated.

Anyone with information should call the investigator at (956) 216-5510. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.