An early morning Saturday fire in Edinburg left an individual dead.

In a news release, the city said a fire broke out at 5:50 a.m. at a residence on 1001 E. Fay Street.

“The Edinburg Fire Department responded promptly, and the fire was brought under control within 15-20 minutes,” the release stated. “Upon further inspection, fire crews discovered a deceased victim inside the home. The identity of the occupant is currently unknown.”

The Edinburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

A neighboring home received minor damage.

No other information was immediately available.