Donna man gets $500,000 bond for robbing USPS worker

A 21-year-old Donna man received a $500,000 bond Saturday afternoon after he was charged in the daylight robbery of a U.S. Postal Service worker who was delivering mail in Weslaco early Wednesday afternoon.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Daniel Alvarado Ramirez Friday night on a charge of robbery.

He is also charged with not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ramirez is accused of robbing the postal worker at 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Isabella Grace Street.

“The victim , a female U.S. Postal worker who was delivering mail, advised that a male subject in a Chevrolet truck pulled up behind her and took the victim’s wallet from her back pocket,” a previous news release stated. “When the victim tried to stop him, the suspect pushed the victim to the ground causing her to fall and fracture her wrist.”

On Friday, investigators released surveillance photos of the truck to the media and by the end of the night, Ramirez was behind bars.

As of late Sunday morning, he remained held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.