USPS worker delivering mail in rural Weslaco robbed

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a United States Postal Service worker who was delivering mail early Wednesday afternoon in rural Weslaco.

The robbery happened at 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Isabella Grace Street.

“The victim, a female U.S. Postal worker who was delivering mail, advised that a male subject in a Chevrolet truck pulled up behind her and took the victim’s wallet from her back pocket,” a news release stated. “When the victim tried to stop him, the suspect pushed the victim to the ground causing her to fall and fracture her wrist.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is Hispanic, in his 20s and has a thin build and short hair.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect vehicle, which is a newer model charcoal gray, four-door Chevrolet Colorado truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477 or submit a tip through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.