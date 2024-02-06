McAllen man sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder in Hidalgo

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen man who fled in his wife’s vehicle following a “heated argument” that resulted in her death on Aug. 30, 2022, was found guilty and has been sentenced.

On Monday, 47-year-old Luis Antonio Rivera was convicted of killing his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, court records show.

At around 12:40 a.m. that fateful early Tuesday morning, Hidalgo police responded to a call for service at 2803 Monterrey St. where they found Edna’s severely beaten body, according to the affidavit.

“Officers obtained witness statements, placing [Edna] and [Luis] in a heated argument in their bedroom,” the affidavit said. “A witness stated that after the altercation, [Luis] exited the bedroom and Edna was longer heard from.”

During the investigation, police learned that Luis had fled the scene in Edna’s 2011 silver Ford Focus after her death.

The Hidalgo Police Department reached out to all local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in order to collaborate in the manhunt for Luis.

At about 4:30 p.m., the next day, Rio Grande City police were able to locate Luis and managed to apprehend him.

At his arraignment, he was charged with murder and had his bond set at $2 million on Sept. 1, 2022.

It was here that Luis’ extensive criminal history was revealed, which included sexual assault and burglary among other charges.

A news conference was held following Luis’ arraignment where police indicated it was a family member who told authorities that their father had killed their mother.

That witness had found Edna’s body and was the one to tell police their father fled in their mother’s car.