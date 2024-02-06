Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville police apprehended a man for possession of a controlled substance after he fled a traffic stop and crashed into a government vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Martin Alessandro Garza-Tejada is facing a federal charge of possession with the intent to distribute nearly 54 pounds of cocaine.

On Thursday, Brownsville police conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes sedan.

Garza-Tejada was the sole occupant of the sedan and was displaying “a nervous demeanor” when he was asked to step out of his vehicle, according to the complaint.

“Garza-Tejada then drove away at a high-rate of speed,” the complaint said. “Officers pursued until the vehicle drove through a fence and collided with a government vehicle.”

It was then that Gara-Tejada began to flee on foot, but was ultimately apprehended.

During the investigation, officers found a cardboard box containing multiple bundles bound by black tape inside the vehicle.

“Said bundles were wrapped in a manner consistent with narcotics,” the complaint said.

A total of 20 bundles were seized by the officers which weighed nearly 54 pounds. Field tests revealed the substance inside the bundles tested positive for cocaine.

During an interview with police, Garza-Tejada said he fled the scene because he didn’t want to get arrested and added that he was to be paid $100 per bundle if he successfully delivered them to another associate.

Garza-Tejada is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III on Feb. 14 for his preliminary examination hearing in Brownsville federal court.