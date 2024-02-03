Edinburg CISD cancels Grupo Frontera event without explanation

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Without explanation, the Edinburg school district on Friday announced the cancellation of an event honoring Grupo Frontera, the Latin Grammy Award-winning Norteño band from town who has been enjoying recent success and national media exposure.

The event was originally a joint effort between Edinburg CISD and Hidalgo County to present a proclamation to the band at Richard R. Flores Stadium the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10. Local student musicians were anticipated to perform during the event and Grupo Frontera were expected to attend to accept the honor.

The announcement was initially made via the Edinburg CISD Facebook page Thursday. But that social media post was later removed from the school district’s page that afternoon.

Then on Friday afternoon, the school district posted the flyer that had originally accompanied the announcement this time with the word “CANCELLED.”

“Edinburg CISD and Hidalgo County announces the cancellation of the Grupo Frontera Event scheduled for Saturday February 10th, 2024 at Richard Flores stadium,” the school district said in the post.

Band members hail from Edinburg and have skyrocketed to success with the release of their 2023 debut album, “El Comienzo,” having scored award nominations and wins and appearing on shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”