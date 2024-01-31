Cameron County gets $750,000 grant for Santa Maria community park

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has awarded $750,000 for development of the Santa Maria Community Park under the Non-Urban Outdoor Local Park Grant Program.

Plans call for the park to include a splashpad, covered basketball court, lighted soccer and baseball fields, trails, playground equipment, picnic shelters, parking, a concession building, restrooms and other supporting amenities.

A community building is also planned for the near future, the county said in a news release.

“We thank the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission for partnering with Cameron County on this wonderful project. The Santa Maria community, which currently does not have a county park, will benefit greatly from the recreational and educational opportunities this future park will provide. Cameron County recently acquired a 12-acre tract of land for the development of this park and we look forward to starting this project soon,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. stated.

The grant funding award “puts us one step closer to the development of the Santa Maria Park. This park is going to bring an array of recreational opportunities for the residents of this community. Thank you Texas Parks and Wildlife for this great partnership,” County Commissioner Gus Ruiz added.

Parks Director Joe E. Vega said the county looks forward to breaking ground on the project soon.

“This project will benefit the quality of life for the residents and visitors of Santa Maria and Cameron County,” he said.