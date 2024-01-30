Region One Education Service Center to hold election for board of directors

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Region One Education Service Center has three seats up for election on the board of directors.

The Region One ESC is part of a statewide system of 20 regional education service centers across the state. Region One ESC consists of Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Willacy, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Zapata and Webb Counties.

The seats up for election are Place 1 Hidalgo County, currently filled by Alicia Requenez; Place 4 Hidalgo County currently filled by Sonia Falcon; and Place 7 Brooks and Willacy County currently filled by Raul Chapa.

Their terms are set to expire on May 31, 2024.

Board members are elected to a three-year term by the school board members of the 38 school districts within Region one.

Applications for the ballot places can be obtained at the Region One ESC Executive Director’s Office located at 1900 W. Schunior in Edinburg.

As per Region One ESC policy, any citizen who is at least 18 years of age, a resident in the county area represented by a seat, is not engaged professionally in education, is not a member of a school district board of trustees, county board of trustees, or a board of an institution of higher education may be elected to the Region One board of directors.