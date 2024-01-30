Here’s why your 2024 tax refund may be delayed, who can get filing extensions from IRS

Only have a minute? Listen instead

By BRAYDEN GARCIA | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tax season kicked off this week and Texans only have a couple months to file before the Internal Revenue Service’s spring deadline.

The tax filing deadline this year falls on April 15. Here’s everything you need to know about tax season, from filing to when you will see a refund:

When will you get your tax refund?

For those who filed online, the IRS says it could take up to 21 days before you see your refund.

The IRS notes that it could take four weeks or more for amended returns and returns sent by mail. It could also be even longer to receive a refund if your return needs corrections or extra review, according to the IRS.

How do you check your refund status?

The IRS has check refund section on its website that will give you the latest information. Taxpayers can also check their refund status by calling 800-829-1954.

What can cause a delay in getting your refund?

There are several factors at play that could delay you from getting your tax refund such as:

How do you file your taxes?

The IRS has a full guide for those needing help filing their taxes. The steps are broken into sections such as:

Can you get an extension on filing your taxes?

Yes, if you need more time with your taxes the IRS allows extensions through Oct. 15.

The extension must be filed by the April 15 tax deadline. To request an extension, here’s where to ask for one.

A few people automatically qualify for a tax filing extension, including if you’re:

Living in a federally declared disaster area.

In the military stationed abroad or in a combat zone.

A citizen or resident living outside the U.S.

Other tax help from the IRS

For any other questions, the IRS has a full website page dedicated to helping people during tax season. Find the page here.