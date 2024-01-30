Autopsy shows Donna woman died from blunt force trauma

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Donna woman killed in a domestic dispute last month was found to have blunt force trauma to her head and signs of suffocation, according to results of autopsy findings.

The results were announced by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in reference to the death of 49-year-old Maria De La Carmen De Anda, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff’s investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for De Anda’s common-law husband, 49-year-old Ismael Terazas Diaz, who authorities believe fled to Mexico.

Authorities began their investigation Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, when they arrived in the 200 block of Gideon Avenue in rural Donna about an unresponsive woman.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release at the time that De Anda’s body was found inside a small apartment near the rear of the property lying in a pool of blood and covered in a blanket.

During their investigation deputies discovered her vehicle was missing and later found parked near the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. Surveillance footage and photos showed Diaz had possession of the vehicle before crossing into Mexico.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the case to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 TIPS app.