McAllen man gets 8 years for fatal Mission hit-and-run

A judge on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old McAllen man to eight years in jail for a fatal hit-and-run in 2019.

After he was sentenced, authorities booked Mauro Esparza into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center while he awaits transfer to state prison.

Esparza pleaded guilty to collision involving death for hitting and killing 22-year-old Jesus Zamudio in the 900 block of West Interstate 2 in Mission on July 27, 2019.

Mission police found Zamudio’s body in grass near the shoulder of the roadway. He had been working on his car.

Esparza, who was with his cousin Ruby Esparza, 28, initially left the scene but surrendered two days later and told authorities they were involved in a crash that damaged their vehicle.

She is charged with failure to report a felony with death and has pleaded not guilty.

The cousins had been drinking in downtown McAllen prior to the crash.

“(Mauro Esparza) stated he knew he hit a car but was unaware he hit a pedestrian,” a probable cause affidavit stated.

Police found damage to his windshield and front-right fender area along with blood, strands of hair and other human tissue.

Following the crash, Esparza initially fled to Mexico. His cousin told police she was asleep when the crash happened but woke up on impact.

She has since bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention center as she awaits the conclusion of her case.