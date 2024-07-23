Gas leak in Donna prompts evacuation, emergency response

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a road closure prompted by a gas leak caused by a traffic accident.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the area surrounding Roosevelt Road and FM 493 is closed.

The sheriff office also said that gas services have been contacted for an emergency response and that businesses and residents have been asked to evacuate.

As deputies assist the Donna Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, the sheriff’s office urges the public to avoid the area until the gas leak has been fixed.