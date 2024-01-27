Humane society wants your help fostering dogs from Mission shelter

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Rio Grande Valley Human Society is looking to the community for help in fostering or adopting a dog as its Mission shelter continues to crowd.

As of right now, the shelter is housing 130 dogs with more continuing to arrive.

With only 59 physical kennels at the Mission shelter, they are asking the community for help in caring for and providing a safe home for its furry friends.

“Your help will have an immediate lifesaving impact for the animals in our care,” the humane society said in a new release.

All adopted dogs will be up to date on their vaccinations and dewormer, and will be on preventatives for fleas, ticks and heartworms. They will also be microchipped and already spayed or neutered or have an appointment scheduled for the procedure.

Those who wish to adopt a new pup can visit the shelter at 227 Abelino Farias St. in Mission. All adoption fees for dogs will be completely waived.

The shelter will be providing the necessary care items including food and toys for those who wish to help foster a dog. All foster families will be able to choose the length of time they help house a pup.

The Mission shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information on how you can help, call the shelter at (956) 591-0058.