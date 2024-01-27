Edinburg illegal gambling bust scores 8 arrests for organized criminal activity

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Sheriff’s investigators hit the jackpot Friday after netting eight arrests for organized criminal activity and other charges in an illegal gambling bust at an Edinburg area game room.

Fernando Garcia Garcia, 54; Claudia Ayala, 53; Sergio Ivan Flores Gonzalez, 45; Jose Rogelio Escalera Rodriguez Jr., 23; Alan Rubio, 27; Isabel Cristina Martinez, 53; Juan De Dios Sanchez, 47; and Efrain Aguirre, 47, were arrested at the Quinta Los Portillos game room, located in the 1900 block of North 83rd Street in Edinburg.

They were employees arrested on charges including keeping a gambling place, possessing a gambling device or equipment, gambling promotion and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators were at the business executing a search warrant at around 7 p.m. that night. The search resulted in the discovery of 136 gambling machines “which were disabled” and contained an “undetermined amount of U.S. currency.”

