Brownsville police arrest prime suspect in PNC Bank robbery

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Another man has been arrested for his involvement in a Brownsville bank robbery earlier this month.

Brownsville police arrested Ruben Yzaguirre, 39, on Friday as the prime suspect of the Jan. 11 armed robbery at the PNC Bank, located in the 3200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

Yzaguirre was charged with aggravated robbery, arson and engaging in organized criminal activity.

He is currently pending his arraignment.

Authorities had previously arrested and charged 33-year-old Norberto Muniz III for his alleged involvement in the robbery.

Muniz was arraigned Saturday, Jan. 13, where he was issued no bond.