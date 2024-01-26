Jurors hear about Edinburg man’s jail behavior in death penalty trial

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Jurors in the trial of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez’s murder on Friday heard from the custodian of records from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center who testified regarding the defendant’s time in jail.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Edinburg resident Victor Alejandro Godinez was convicted of murdering Sanchez after shooting him on April 6, 2019. Sanchez died months later in a hospital in Houston.

He was also convicted on two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer after he shot at two Edinburg police officers during his manhunt that same night.

The trial is currently in its punishment phase which will determine Godinez’s sentence. He’s facing the death penalty or life without parole.

Prosecutors called upon Jose Rolando Ortiz, the custodian of records, who brought in records regarding Godinez’s behavior in jail.

Records revealed Godinez had been written up several times.

In one instance, Godinez was found with another inmate burning toilet paper in order to create ink for tattoos. In another, Godinez was found “completely” naked while intoxicated in a cell with other intoxicated cellmates.

Jurors were also shown photos of graffiti written on the walls of Godinez’s cell that he shared with others. The acronyms “VL” and “VS” and palm trees were drawn on the walls.

One photo showed the word “trooper” written along the bench or bed belonging to Godinez. It’s been revealed that Godinez’s nickname in jail in “Trooper.”

The trial, which has lasted three weeks, is scheduled to continue Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: