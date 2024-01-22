Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — After 10 days of testimony against the 28-year-old Edinburg man accused of shooting Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, defense attorneys rested their case.

Victor Alejandro Godinez, who is facing the death penalty if convicted, is charged with one count of capital murder of a peace officer and two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer after he allegedly shot at two Edinburg police officers during his manhunt with a Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver.

On Monday, Godinez stated he would not testify.

On April 9, 2019, Sanchez responded to a car crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive allegedly involving Godinez who then fled the scene.

Sanchez pursued and found Godinez walking through an Edinburg neighborhood barefoot when he then allegedly shot Sanchez in the shoulder and head.

Godinez later told investigators that he was drunk during the incident and couldn’t remember parts of it.

Sanchez died months later in August after a surgery conducted in order to replace his destroyed bone flap in Houston.

Defense Attorney Jaime Aleman asked state District Judge Letty Lopez to revisit a talk he and attorney O. Rene Flores had with Godinez regarding his testimony on Friday after prosecutors rested. Aleman asked Godinez before the court if he would like to testify to which he said “no.”

Lopez asked both the state and defense if they’d like to continue to which both stated they’re resting their cases.

She then told the jurors they’d be dismissed for the day as she would be taking the rest of the day to prepare the jury charge for deliberation.

Court will resume Tuesday morning where the defense and state prosecutors will have the opportunity to present their closing arguments.

