The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association will host “Let’s Make a Valentine’s Day Wreath” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the RGVDA office, 3200 N. 23rd St., Suite A, in McAllen.

The event is free for persons with diabetes, and $5 for non-diabetics, which includes supplies for the wreath.

To reserve your space, call (956) 318-1900.