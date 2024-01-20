Home Local News Photo Gallery: Texas passes on children’s food assistance Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Texas passes on children’s food assistance By Delcia Lopez - January 20, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Oziel Rios,8, eats lunch at Andrew Jackson Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) School lunch cafeteria at Flores Zapata Elementary in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Children in the Rio Grande Valley and the rest of the state are being left out of a new federal program aimed at helping address food insecurity during the summer break. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Children grab their school lunch at Andrew Jackson Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Texas is among 15 states choosing not to participate this year in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Children line up for school lunch at Flores Zapata Elementary School Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) In Texas, nearly 1 in 6 households, or more than 1.7 million families, are food insecure, according to Feeding Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Children eat their lunch at Flores Zapata Elementary school Friday, Jan. 12 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sweet potato fries are seen during lunch at Flores Zapata Elementary school Friday, Jan. 12 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) More than 29 million children across the country stand to benefit from the program, according to USDA’s estimate. Summer EBT essentially serves as a backstop to summer meal programs already offered by school districts across the country. Meanwhile, food insecurity in Texas is nowhere more acute than in the Valley. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Children in line for lunch at Flores Zapata Elementary school Friday, Jan. 12 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial beats McAllen High 4-3 in game play Late goal lifts Diamondbacks past Raiders, improve to 3-0 in district State rests in death penalty case against Edinburg man accused of killing trooper Valley’s food safety social net reacts as Texas passes on $350 million in children’s food assistance Crime in McAllen on downward trend in 2023