Disney on Ice to bring Olaf and friends to Valley this spring

“When you wish upon a star.”

A timeless song that encompasses the magic of Disney and the joy it brings through its whimsical characters.

Now that enchantment will be brought to life in Disney’s newest show Disney on Ice: Magic In The Stars which will feature “Frozen 2,” “Encanto,” “Aladdin” and Tiana from “Princess and the Frog.”

Olaf and friends will be making their way to the Rio Grande Valley this spring and will be held at the Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10th St. in Hidalgo.

Disney on Ice is scheduled to run from Wednesday, April 17 through Sunday, April 21. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.