Bipartisan bill pushed to help border farmers with repairs from ‘irregular migration’

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, is introducing a bill aimed at helping farmers along the Mexican border.

The Southern Border Farmers and Ranchers Protection Act, or H.R. 6921, “would provide farmers and ranchers with the financial and technical support needed to repair farming and ranching infrastructure and damage to fields along the southern border,” Gonzalez’s office stated in a press release.

U.S. Reps. Monica De La Cruz, R-McAllen, Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, are also leading the bill.

“This bi-partisan bill recognizes the financial hardship our farmers and ranchers experience from land and property damages caused by waves of irregular migration,” Gonzalez said. “These folks are forced to repair or replace everything from fences to complicated irrigation watering systems which are often costly and time-consuming. We must support our South Texas farmers and ranchers by providing them with the resources they urgently need.”

The bill codifies the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which provides financial and technical assistance to help farmers and ranchers protect, repair and enhance their land and infrastructure, the press release stated.